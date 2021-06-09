J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.270-9.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

J2 Global stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.58. 3,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.