Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.77 million.

JAMF stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $243,140.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,865.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,320 shares of company stock worth $5,718,441.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

