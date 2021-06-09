JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$29.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

