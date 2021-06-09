JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.55% of JD.com worth $646,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. 243,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,209,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $108.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

