Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bankinter in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKNIY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.