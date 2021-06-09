Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Olympus Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Olympus in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Olympus has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

