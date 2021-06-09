Jefferies Financial Group Raises Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $24.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

