Jefferies Financial Group Raises Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $24.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.
Global Ship Lease stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
