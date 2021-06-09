Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

