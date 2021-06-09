Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 287,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after buying an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

