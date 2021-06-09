Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 74,604 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

