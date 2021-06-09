Jennison Associates LLC Buys 8,011 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Gray Television worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Gray Television by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $21,188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.