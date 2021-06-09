Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 66.47% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

