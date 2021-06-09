Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,161,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 462,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 102,378 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

