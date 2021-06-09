Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

