Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.15 Million in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The E.W. Scripps at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,525,000 after acquiring an additional 349,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at about $7,097,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. Analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

