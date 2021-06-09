Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 73,237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,010,000 after acquiring an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

