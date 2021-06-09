Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $355,120.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,913.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.