Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.53 Million in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SITE Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $137,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -779.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

