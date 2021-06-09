Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

