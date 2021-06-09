Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 31,734 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.