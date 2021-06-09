Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,483 shares of company stock worth $3,004,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

