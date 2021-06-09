Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

AMGN opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

