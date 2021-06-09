Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $254,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,793 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,050 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.