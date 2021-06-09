Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $67,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

