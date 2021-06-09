Jennison Associates LLC Sells 8,118 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

