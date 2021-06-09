Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

