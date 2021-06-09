JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,836 shares in the company, valued at $10,826,567.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,816,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.