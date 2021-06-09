JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 161,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,001 shares of company stock worth $488,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

