Johnson Controls International plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

JCI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.87. 202,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

