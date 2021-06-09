Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $164.97. 39,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,484. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

