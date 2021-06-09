Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 510,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 207,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

