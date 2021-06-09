JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.77. 30,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.