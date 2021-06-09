Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) Trading Up 5.6%

Juhl Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUHL) was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $400.00 and last traded at $400.00. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $378.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.06.

About Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL)

Juhl Energy, Inc operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company.

