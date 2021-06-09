JulSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $26.28 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00218778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00207688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.60 or 0.01380753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,470.68 or 1.00345431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,411 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

