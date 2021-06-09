Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 29,121 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $49,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI remained flat at $$96.80 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

