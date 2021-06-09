Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $37,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ally Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 91,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

