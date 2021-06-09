Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,961 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $115,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 244,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,554. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of -380.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

