Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81,925 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $84,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 477,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,283,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $243.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.62. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.