Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,441 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of DaVita worth $51,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. 828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,034. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

