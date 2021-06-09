Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.00. 106,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,701,269. The company has a market cap of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

