Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 794,224 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 416,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.34. 340,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,787,356. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

