Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $131.56 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,167 shares during the quarter. The Western Union accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of The Western Union worth $131,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after buying an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $53,411,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,483 shares of company stock worth $3,004,492. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

