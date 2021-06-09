Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.54 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360,096 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.66% of Coeur Mining worth $36,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 154,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,483. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.