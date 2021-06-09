Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $37.72 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $37,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $636.86. 15,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $274.51 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $629.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

