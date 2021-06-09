Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $41.20 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 201,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $607.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

