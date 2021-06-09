Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $42.87 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331,638 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. 555,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,492,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

