Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $70.14 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,535 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $70,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,175. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

