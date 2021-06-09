Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $75.59 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,808 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $75,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.51. 20,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,240. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

