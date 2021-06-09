Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294,117 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $47,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,468 shares of company stock worth $19,250,324. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. 18,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

