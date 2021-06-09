Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 445,257 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $71,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Shares of MS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 309,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,192. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

